PTI rally, Shahbaz Gill case, flood impact, inflation

PTI to rally in support of Gill today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced to stage a rally for his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, on Saturday evening (today) in Islamabad.

A visibly perturbed Imran was addressing the media at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Friday after being stopped by police to meet Gill.

The development came shortly after the former prime minister had said that the incarcerated PTI leader was “sexually abused” in custody, which is “most too gruesome to relate.”

He urged all the people of the capital city to come out in the evening on August 20 after Maghrib prayers and join the PTI rally. “Rallies will be taken out from every divisional headquarter.”

Shahbaz Gill Case

Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan on Friday asked the authorities to conduct Shahbaz Gill’s medical examination one more time to assess his health and submit the report by Monday.

PTI leadership and Gill in his testimonies before the court had alleged torture while he was in custody.

Gill had been arrested for allegedly attempting to sow discord within the ranks and file of the military last week.

On Friday, shortly after Shahbaz Gill was released from the hospital, an Islamabad court ordered the authorities to keep the PTI leader at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital till Monday.

Floods

Unprecedented torrential rains in Pakistan triggered a series of fluvial and pluvial floods claiming the lives of over 200 people in the country.

SAMAA Digital will look into the devastation brought about by the heavy downpours, landslides, and inundation and the consequent government-backed relief efforts underway to minimize the damage.

Weekly inflation shoots to a high of 42.31%

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics(PBS) has released an executive summary on the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended on August 18, 2022, recording an increase of 3.35%

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, the weekly inflation rate rose to a new high of 42.31%.

It was recorded to affect 25 essential commodities, out of which the prices of chicken, tomato, potato, onion, dry milk, egg, and Pulse Moong have increasd.

According to the report, the prices of electricity, petrol, and cigarettes have seen a surge too.