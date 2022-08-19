Police visited my house to find out if I live there: Asad Umar

Ex-planning minister Asad Umar has claimed that a police mobile came by his house earlier and asked his co-workers about whether he lives there or not.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader took to Twitter on Friday night to share the development.

“Some time ago, the police mobile came to my house and asked my co-workers if Asad Umar lives here. Let’s see what their intention is,” he said.

Earlier today, the PTI leader was issued a notice and summoned by the Election Commission of Pakistan along with Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry on August 30 for using passing remarks against the top polls body.