Pakistan have defeated India during the quarter-final of the ongoing WSF World Junior Team Championship in Nancy, France.

Noor Zaman and Mohammad Hamza Khan won their matches as Pakistan clinched the tie with a 2-0 scoreline.

Zaman defeated Krishna Mishra in straight sets with a score of 14-12, 11-8 and 11-4.

However, Hamza’s match against Arnaav Sareen went the distance as the Indian player made a comeback after losing the first two games. The match finished in Hamza’s favour with a score of 11-6, 12-10, 1-11, 6-11 and 11-5.

Pakistan defeat India in WSF World Junior Team Championship 👏👏#WSFJuniors pic.twitter.com/L4TD1aHRVV — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) August 19, 2022

Pakistan will face Egypt, who defeated USA 2-0, in the semi-final tomorrow.

It must be noted that, after topping their groups, top four seeds, Egypt, England, Pakistan and Malaysia, received a bye through to the quarter-finals.

In the group stage, Pakistan had defeated Netherlands and Hong Kong. They won both matches by a scoreline of 3-0.

Apart from Zaman and Hamza, the third member of the Pakistan team is Muhammad Ashab Irfan.