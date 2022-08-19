ECP summons ex-PM, Asad, Fawad on Aug 30

Issuing notices to former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-planning & information ministers Asad Umer and Fawad Chaudhry for using “intemperate, unparliamentary language and passing contemptous remarks” against the top polls body, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday summoned the PTI leaders on August 30 at 10am.

On behalf of the Election Commission Secretary Omar Hamid Khan, notices based on four pages each were issued to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and party leaders.

Reference to Imran’s speeches on July 18, 21, 27 and August 4 and 10 has been mentioned in the notices. The ECP accused him of leveling baseless allegations against the polls body.

The exact wordings of his various speeches, as per the record of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, (PEMRA) has also been included in the notice.

Meanwhile, Fawad was notified for his press conferences conducted on May 11, 16, June 29, July 19, 20 and August 7. All the details of his wordings against the ECP are included in the notice.

They have been directed to appear in person or through a lawyer and also bring written answers along with them.