NA-245 by-elections: Candidates, areas, security arrangements and everything you need to know

A by-election for the National Assembly constituency of NA-245 Karachi is taking place on Sunday, August 21. The seat fell vacant after the death of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain in June this year.

The by-election was originally scheduled to be held on July 27, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed it due to torrential rains in the city.

Aamir was elected on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) ticket in 2018 general by securing 56,615 votes.

This time, the PTI has given ticket to Mahmood Molvi. His opponents include Moeed Anwar of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P), TLP’s Ahmed Raza and estranged MQM leader Farooq Sattar –– the runner-up candidate from 2018 general elections.

Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamiat Uleema-e-Islam have withdrawn their candidates in MQM’s favour.

The ECP has set up 263 polling stations. Of these, 203 are declared highly-sensitive while rest are sensitive.

There are around 515,000 registered voters in the constituency who will exercise their right on Sunday.

Army, Rangers deployment

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has reached out to the army, Rangers and IG police for foolproof security on the day of election.

Army and Rangers will be deputed outside highly sensitive polling stations and will also serve as Quick Response Force.

Know your constituency

Some of the major areas of the constituency are PIB Colony, Jamshed Road, Jahangir Road, Khudad Colony, Lines Area, Jutt Lines, Ab Cinia Lin, Martin Quarters, PECHS, Tariq Road, Soldier Bazaar, Patel Para, Garden East, New Town, Lasbella Chowk and Pakistan Quarters.

Some of the major problems faced by the residents of these areas include broken roads, and water and gas scarcity.