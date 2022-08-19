Dr Nadeem Javed appointed chief economist

The federal government has appointed Dr Nadeem Javed as the chief economist of the country after the federal cabinet gave a node to the decision.

Dr Javed holds a PhD in Economics from France and has worked with key institutions in the country for economic management. He has also taught at various universities.

Dr Javed is already part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Economic Advisory Council.

He served as the chief economist from 2014 to 2018, when the PMLN was in power.

Dr Javed also served as advisor on planning and reforms.

He was on the Central Development Working Party and Executive Committee of the National Economic Council.

Earlier, he worked at the State Bank of Pakistan.