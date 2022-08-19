‘PTI to stage rally for Shahbaz Gill in Islamabad tomorrow’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced to stage a rally for his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill on Saturday (tomorrow) in Islamabad.

A visibly perturbed Imran was addressing the media at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Friday after being stopped by police to meet Gill.

The development came shortly after the former prime minister had said that the incarcerated PTI leader was “sexually abused” in custody, which is “most too gruesome to relate.”

He urged all the people of the capital city to come out in the evening on August 20 after Maghrib prayers and join the PTI rally. “Rallies will be taken out from every divisional headquarters.”

“The rally will commence from Zero Point to F9 Park in support of Dr Gill and protesting against the torture inflicted on him,” he said.

Referring to Gill, the PTI chief went on to say that “if a political worker can be tortured like this” then this could happen to anyone.

Imran again emphasized that “it was better to not stay alive if we have to become slaves of the ‘imported’ government.”

In a tweet earlier, Imran had said that “all the pictures & videos show clearly that Shahbaz Gill was tortured mentally and physically.”

He maintained that Gill was humiliated to break him down. “I now have full detailed info”, he said, warning that the “public will react.”

Earlier on the same day, shortly after Gill was released from the hospital, an Islamabad court ordered the authorities to keep the PTI leader at PIMS Hospital till Monday.