Shan Masood gets an offer he could not refuse

In-form opening batter Shan Masood has decided against extending his contract with Derbyshire County for next season.

According to BBC, the left-hander received a better offer from an unnamed rival county side.

The 32-year-old has been in one of the star performers in county cricket this season after accumulating 1,774 runs for Derbyshire.

Derbyshire had tabled “a significantly improved offer” but that wasn’t enough to convince Masood.

Head of cricket Mickey Arthur added that Derbyshire “couldn’t match the offer” from the other county.

“Bringing Shan to Derbyshire was my priority when joining the club last winter,” Arthur continued. “He’s shown the performances I knew he was capable of in county cricket and we’ve been keen to extend his deal since very early on in the season.

“The other county set their stall out to bring in Shan and while it is of course disappointing to lose a player of his calibre, I and everyone at the club wish him the very best for the future.”

Meanwhile, Masood also admitted that leaving Derbyshire was a tough decision for him.

“Derbyshire is a great club with a very positive outlook and inclusive culture,” said Masood. “Under Mickey’s project I see the group challenging for trophies and reaching greater heights in the very near future.”