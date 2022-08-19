Gill was ‘sexually abused’ in custody: Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan has said that his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill was “sexually abused” which is “most too gruesome to relate.”

In a tweet on Friday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman added that “all the pictures & videos show clearly that Shahbaz Gill was tortured mentally and physically.”

Imran maintained that Gill was humiliated to break him down. “I now have full detailed info”, he said, adding that “ICT police says it did not inflict any torture.”

Questioning who tortured Gill, the PTI chief said, “There is a general perception in the public at large & in our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture.”

He went on to warn that the “public will react.”

Imran vowed to not leave any stone unturned to find out those responsible and bring them to justice. “We will leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible & bring them to justice.”

Earlier on Friday, shortly after Gill was released from the hospital, an Islamabad court ordered the authorities to keep the PTI leader at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital till Monday.

Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan heard the case. The judge asked the authorities to conduct his medical examination again and submit the report by Monday.

The magistrate also declared that Gill’s physical has not yet started.

Gill, who had been arrested for allegedly attempting to sow discord within the ranks and file of the military last week, was observed by a six-member medical board at the hospital.