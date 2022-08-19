Watch Live
Hasan Ali working hard to make comeback in national side

He was dropped for tour of Netherlands and Asia Cup
Samaa Web Desk Aug 19, 2022
Photo: AFP

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali is keen on making a comeback in the national side after being dropped for the ongoing tour of Netherlands and the upcoming Asia Cup.

The right-armer is currently working hard with the coaches at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

“My performances have not been up to the mark and I am disappointed because of that,” Hasan told PCB Digital at the sidelines of one of his skills sessions.

“But that’s life; one day you are up and the next you are down. I am here at the National High Performance Centre to work with coaches. I am working on the technical, tactical and mental aspects and looking forward to regain the rhythm and stage a comeback in the national side,” he added.

He also shed light on the importance of domestic cricket in order to regain form.

“I am a fighter and I don’t give up,” he said. “Two years back when I was out due to injury, I made a comeback after performing in a domestic tournament (Quaid-e-Azam Trophy). Domestic cricket is a very important platform. It helps you to understand your game better and play with some quality cricketers. I will try to perform in the upcoming season so I make my international comeback soon.”

The 28-year-old has featured in 21 Tests, 60 ODIs and 49 T20Is, since making his debut in 2016, claiming 77, 91 and 60 wickets respectively.

