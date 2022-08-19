Ancelotti confirms Casemiro’s departure from Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that star Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is leaving the club this season.

All eyes were on the 30-year-old as Manchester United made a whooping offer for the Real Madrid’s talented midfielder.

Ancelotti while speaking to journalists revealed Casemiro’s decision.

“I have spoken with Casemiro,” he said. “He wants to try a new challenge. We understand his decision. Negotiations are ongoing but he has decided to leave Real Madrid.”

“I can’t reply as to why Casemiro traded European Champions for a struggling side, it’s his personal decision,” said Ancelotti confirming that the Brazil international won’t be part of the Sunday’s game.

“Casemiro will not play on Saturday. Replacement? We have signed Tchouameni and he’s one of the best on the market. Then we have Kroos and Camavinga,” he said. “Yesterday I realised it was a real thing [Casemiro to Manchester United]. My plans won’t change.”

Casemiro has spent nine years at Real Madrid and he has established himself as one of the world’s finest defensive midfielders during that period.

The playmaker has won five Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles and other domestic major honours with the Los Blancos.

Casemiro has made 336 appearances for Real Madrid, which includes 31 goals and 29 assists.