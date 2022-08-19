Players auction on cards for PSL: report

It looks like Pakistan Super League is about to follow in footsteps of other T20 leagues around the globe by introducing auction model.

A proposal in this regard has been sent to the franchises by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to Cricket Pakistan.

By introducing an Indian Premier League-style model, the top officials believe, that they might attract big names of world cricket.

The publication suggests that the franchises owners have reservations on this model and they will submit their feedback only after meeting PCB chairman Ramiz Raja.

The board is bragging about this model for some time. This was also discussed during the operational meeting in the last few days.

If at any point the proposal is agreed upon, implementation will be possible in the ninth edition (2024), the report added.

Interestingly, an official attending the meeting, who is keenly interested in taking over the top post of PSL, was also unaware of an important issue. He did not know about the production costs of the seventh edition and said it was too low, however franchise officials corrected by saying that the expected amount was much higher.