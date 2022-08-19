Khokhar re-elected as PHF President, Hussain appointed general secretary

Brig. (R) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar was re-elected as president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation in Karachi on Friday.

According to details, Khokhar was elected unopposed during the elections for a period of four years. Meanwhile, Haider Hussain was elected as the federation’s general secretary.

It must be noted that Khokhar, who was handed over the reins of the PHF in 2015, was also unanimously re-elected as president during the 2018 elections for a four-year term.

Syed Zahir Shah was elected as joint-secretary whereas Shahid Pervaiz will take charge as the treasurer. Minister for Women Development in Sindh, Syeda Shehla Raza, was elected as vice-president of women’s hockey.

No representative of the Pakistan Sports Board, who had de-notified PHF officials over elections delay in July, was present today due to rift between the two bodies.

Despite Pakistan’s rich history in hockey, winning multiple Olympic Gold Medals and World Cup titles, the game has descended in a bottomless pit of mediocrity over the last couple of decades.

Pakistan have failed to qualify for back-to-back Olympic Games, 2016 and 2022, while also missing out on the 2023 World Cup. They also faced the humiliation of missing a World Cup for the first time in their history back in 2014.

Earlier, Pakistan Hockey Coach Siegfried Aikman had painted a deplorable picture of hockey in the country, in an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Aikman stated that Pakistan hockey team is not in a position to compete at the highest level.

“Financial problems have a huge effect because you can’t make a good programme which makes it really hard to go on trips and get experience. We have no money and equipment and when I came back to Pakistan it felt as if I have come back in stone age,” said Aikman.

“The players haven’t got money for months and I’m still waiting for salary,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan hockey player Adnan Zakir believes that, even if the officials currently in charge of PHF leave, a “positive change” can’t be expected.