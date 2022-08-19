CPEC projects: China to continue strengthening cooperation with Pakistan

China has said that it will continue to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan and make sure that CPEC cooperation will continuously benefit the people across Pakistan.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin during a media briefing in Beijing on Friday, August 18.

He was responding to a question regarding reports that China’s engagement in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has dropped compared to the first half of 2021.

The spokesperson said that CPEC is a key pilot project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and is laser-focused on development and the improvement of people’s livelihood.

“It has been widely commended and recognized by people of various walks of life as it has brought tangible benefits to local socioeconomic development and the betterment of the people’s lives. China will continue to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan and make sure that CPEC cooperation will continuously benefit the people across Pakistan,” he said.

The comments came on the same day Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal confirmed that the Pakistan government is dissolving the CPEC Authority.

Iqbal said they are going back to how things were done during the previous PML-N government. The ministry of planning along with all relevant ministries are being directly tasked.