Pakistan move up in ICC Super League standings

Following a triumphant series victory against the Netherlands, Pakistan have moved up in the latest ICC Super League standings.

The Men in Green comfortably chased a 187-run target with seven wickets in hand at Rotterdam on Thursday to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

With the victory in the second ODI, Pakistan have now moved up to the third spot in the latest ICC Super League standings.

They overtook Afghanistan in third place with 110 points on the points table.

Photo: ICC

If Pakistan win the remaining ODI at the same venue, they will have 120 points and will assure them of a place in next year’s event proper, irrespective of how their remaining two series against New Zealand and Afghanistan pan out.

The final match of the series is scheduled for Sunday.