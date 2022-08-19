After Vava Cars, CarFirst winds up business in Pakistan

CarFirst, which claimed to be Pakistan’s most trusted used car trading platform and the last remaining such platform, has shut its operations in Pakistan, the company confirmed in a post on Facebook.

The announcement comes weeks after competitor Vava Cars announced a similar shutdown.

In a statement released Friday to the general public, the company thanked its team and customers for their support. However, a team will remain in place to handle the closing of the entity and “to respond to queries from partners and customers throughout the closing period.

CarFirst was introduced in Pakistan in 2016 and achieved tremendous growth within the first six months.

CarFirst joins Vava Cars and Airlift as companies that have shuttered operations in Pakistan.

Vava Cars were the closest in terms of business model and market to CarFirst. It was a platform through which cars in Pakistan were being bought and sold. It had announced to shut down its operations in Pakistan in June after operating for two years.

Airlift was introduced in 2019 in Pakistan, but due to high fuel costs, it closed its operations on July 12, 2022.

Meanwhile, Swvl, the transport operating service, pivoted its business model due to high petroleum prices.