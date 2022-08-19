Casemiro to Man Utd: Red Devils, Real Madrid make significant progress

It looks like Manchester United are on the verge of securing Casemiro’s signature, as both Real Madrid and the Premier League giants have made significant progress.

In a surprising turn of events, the Red Devils have made an approach to sign Casemiro that would be worth around €70m – €60m and €10m add-ons.

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League giants are working to get Casemiro deal approved in the next hours.

The player is expected to undergo medical within 48 hours, once Real Madrid will approve the proposal, he tweeted.

Moreover, he confirmed that the initial contract will be for four year with an option for further season.

Meanwhile, Cope has stated that the 14-time UEFA Champions League winners will not stand in Casemiro’s way while adding that the player’s decision will be made today or tomorrow.

United are also willing to double Casemiro’s salary, according to renowned Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol. Casemiro currently earns around €215,000 per week.

Casemiro has been an integral part of Real Madrid, at the base of the midfield, since 2015, with the Brazilian playing a key role in the Los Blancos’ multiple UEFA Champions League triumphs.

The 30-year-old has made 336 appearances for Real Madrid, which includes 31 goals and 29 assists. Casemiro has a contract with Real Madrid till 2025.

If Casemiro ends up leaving, the pressure of shielding Real Madrid’s defense will shift to Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined from Monaco in the ongoing transfer window, in his very first season.