Two more bodies from Karachi’s Malir River tragedy found

A day after a car was found to have been washed away in the raging flood waters of the Malir River, on Friday bodies of occupant of the vehicle were found.

So far, bodies of four people washed away in the incident have been found.

Rescue workers said that the bodies were fished out of the river near Darsano Chunno, near the Malir Dam.

One body belongs to a young child who appears to be between 13-14 years of age but has yet to be identified.

The other body found is that of Zeeshan, the head of the family.

Rescue workers are still searching for two children, Rabia and Ayyan and the car’s driver Abdul Rehman.

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday when a family of six was traveling between Karachi and Hyderabad on a link road to the National Highway. Their car was swept away in strong rapids in the Malir River owing to heavy rains in Karachi and southern parts of Sindh.

Their vehicle was later discovered abandoned on the banks of the Malir River.

Rescue workers then found the bodies of two of the car’s occupants, 11-year-old Hamna and 8-year-old Musa.

The unfortunate family had come to Karachi from Hyderabad to attend a wedding and was returning to their hometown.

Rescue officials said the search for the remaining victims was underway.