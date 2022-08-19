Court orders authorities to keep Shahbaz Gill in hospital till Monday

An Islamabad court has ordered the authorities to keep Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in Islamabad till Monday.

Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan heard the case on Friday. The judge asked the authorities to conduct his medical examination again and submit the report by Monday.

The magistrate also declared that Gill’s physical has not yet started.

Earlier today, Gill was released from the hospital on Friday morning after treatment for his poor health.

Gill, who had been arrested for allegedly attempting to sow discord within the ranks and file of the military last week, was observed by a six-member medical board at the hospital. After the board completed and submitted its report, he was discharged from the hospital.

The report stated that Gill’s health was good.

When the proceedings started on Friday, Gill was presented before the court where the police said that it wants to keep the politician in the custody for eight more days.

The court inquired if the police is asking for an extension in the remand or asking for a new remand, and whether the police were able to question the suspect during the two-day remand that was granted earlier.

The court also said that it has to be seen if the first remand has even started.

On this, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry who is representing the accused, said as the court has itself Gill is actually sick and it’s genuine issue.

According to the remand papers submitted by the police, it says that the remand has been completed, Chaudhry said.

He said 48-hour remand that the court had granted earlier is over. You can see he was presented in the court on a wheel chair with an oxygen cylinder, Gill’s lawyer added.

Special Public Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi said that the investigation officer can order the medical check up of a suspect without court orders as he is responsible for the wellbeing of the suspect n his custody.

It is not written anywhere that the physical remand of a sick patient can not be granted, the prosecutor said.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court said that Gill has bronchitis and ordered the authorities to get his medical done again.

The judge ordered that the PTI leader should be kept in the hospital till Monday and asked the authorities to submit his reports at the next hearing.

