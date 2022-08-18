SBP ex-deputy governor Jameel Ahmad now likely to become governor

The government is likely to appoint ex-deputy governor central bank Jameel Ahmad as its new governor.

The list of contenders for new governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) includes names of Dr Murtaza, Asif Mairaj, Jameel Ahmad and Dr Saeed Ahmed.

However, Jameel Ahmad is the strongest contender among his peers.

He was previously appointed as the deputy governor of SBP on October 25, 2018, for a three-year term. He holds 30 years experience in banking sector.

Currently, Dr Murtaza Syed is serving as the acting governor of SBP.

The post had fallen vacant after Dr Reza Baqir completed his three-year term on May 4, 2022.