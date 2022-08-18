Sindh govt gives green light for second phase of LG elections

Sindh government has given green signal for the second phase of local government elections in the province on August 28.

The election in 16 districts of Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad will be held on August 28.

As reported by SAMAA TV’s correspondent Mansoor Mugheri, Sindh chief secretary gave a green signal to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for polls on August 28.

The government and electoral body will however review the monsoon rains condition on August 26.

Badin, Dadu, and Jamshoro have been declared sensitive districts in the second phase of the LG elections.

Deployment of Paramilitary Rangers in all constituencies on the election day has also been sought.

Last month, the second phase of LG elections in the province was postponed till August due to monsoon rains and Muharram.

On Wednesday, Supreme Court (SC) dismissed a petition filed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) seeking postponement of the second phase of local government elections in Sindh.

The court ordered the political party to approach the related forum for redressal of its grievances on delimitations.

During the hearing, the Sindh advocate general termed the election for Karachi mayorship as the ‘bottom line’ of the political parties seeking postponement of polls.

