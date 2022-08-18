Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Companies data breached from SECP website

Officials say matter referred to related law enforcement agency
Shakeel Ahmed Aug 18, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The data of companies on the website of the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was breached, SAMMA TV’s Shakeel Ahmed reported on Thursday.

The officials said they learned that data of some companies was copied unnecessarily.

SECP officials said the data was copied from the website’s backend, and it was published illegally on another website.

They added that the matter has been referred to the related law enforcement agency.

SECP officials said they have taken protective measures after the incident and search for companies’ names and their basic information has been closed for a limited time.

They said the measures to enhance the security of SECP’s system were being taken.

secp

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div