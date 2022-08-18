Companies data breached from SECP website

The data of companies on the website of the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was breached, SAMMA TV’s Shakeel Ahmed reported on Thursday.

The officials said they learned that data of some companies was copied unnecessarily.

SECP officials said the data was copied from the website’s backend, and it was published illegally on another website.

They added that the matter has been referred to the related law enforcement agency.

SECP officials said they have taken protective measures after the incident and search for companies’ names and their basic information has been closed for a limited time.

They said the measures to enhance the security of SECP’s system were being taken.