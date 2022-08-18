Watch Live
Fearing shutdown, Attock Refinery seeks help from Ogra

OMCs have stopped receiving inventory of petroleum products
Rizwan Alam Aug 18, 2022
<p>A view of Attock Refinery installations. PHOTO FILE</p>

The Attock Refinery Limited, one of the key refineries in the country, is facing the risk of a complete shutdown as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have stopped receiving inventory of petroleum products.

Attock Refinery has sent a letter to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) seeking its help to avert a major crisis.

The refinery has already reduced its output by 35% and closed one of its units to avoid the shutdown.

However, OMCs’ failure to accept inventories has created a crisis-like situation.

In view of falling oil prices, refineries face the risk of inventory loss.

