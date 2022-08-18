Fearing shutdown, Attock Refinery seeks help from Ogra
OMCs have stopped receiving inventory of petroleum products
The Attock Refinery Limited, one of the key refineries in the country, is facing the risk of a complete shutdown as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have stopped receiving inventory of petroleum products.
Attock Refinery has sent a letter to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) seeking its help to avert a major crisis.
The refinery has already reduced its output by 35% and closed one of its units to avoid the shutdown.
However, OMCs’ failure to accept inventories has created a crisis-like situation.
In view of falling oil prices, refineries face the risk of inventory loss.