Two-year-old girl bites back snake to kill it
A two-year–old girl not wary of the danger killed a snake by biting her as revenge to the reptile’s bite.
The incident reportedly occurred on August 10 in a small village near Bingol, Turkey.
The neighbors heard the girl screaming in her backyard. They rushed to the site but upon reaching, saw the two-year-old with a 20-inch snake in her teeth.
The neighbors said there was a bite mark on the child’s mouth as well, indicating that the reptile had bitten her too.
The toddler remained under treatment at a hospital for a day and was doing fine.
Reports say that 45 snake species are found in Turkey and 12 of them are venomous.