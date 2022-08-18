Two-year-old girl bites back snake to kill it

A two-year–old girl not wary of the danger killed a snake by biting her as revenge to the reptile’s bite.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 10 in a small village near Bingol, Turkey.

The neighbors heard the girl screaming in her backyard. They rushed to the site but upon reaching, saw the two-year-old with a 20-inch snake in her teeth.

The neighbors said there was a bite mark on the child’s mouth as well, indicating that the reptile had bitten her too.

The toddler remained under treatment at a hospital for a day and was doing fine.

Reports say that 45 snake species are found in Turkey and 12 of them are venomous.