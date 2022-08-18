Reason for high prices of gold jewelry revealed

Gold has become dearer in Pakistan in recent months, with prices hovering north of Rs142,600. And jewelers of the country on Thursday spilt the beans on why the precious metal has become so precious.

During a meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Thursday, Salman Hanif, chairman of Gem and Jewelry Association, disclosed why gold is becoming costly.

He told the sub-committee that around 150 to 200 tons of gold are required in the country annually. However, there is a general ban on the import of gold.

As a result, it creates a shortage of the precious metal, leading to a higher price of the precious metal.

He added that currently, jewelers are allowed to import gold in limited quantities in an exchange format. This means that of the gold products that are exported by a jeweler, the government allows them to convert around half of the proceeds from all jewelry exports into gold imports. This is how local demand is met.

Given that an ounce of gold costs $1,771, buying 150 tons of gold would cost around $8.5 billion. By contrast, foreign exchange reserves currently with the central bank are $7.987 billion.

Hanif, however, noted that the government had provided some relief to the sector by reducing the withholding tax from five percent to one percent, but the ban on gold import was hurting them more.

During Thursday’s meeting, which was chaired by Senator Fida Muhammad, deliberated on the issue of gold import.

Commerce Ministry Special Secretary Ahmed Mujtaba Memon told the Senate body that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has termed gold as a luxury and a non-essential item, hence its imports were banned in the country.

Moreover, he said that the SBP does not have the required sum of US dollars to be able to afford the regular import of gold.

However, he suggested that the ban could be lifted after Pakistan secures the latest bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar reiterated that the gold industry has potential and ban on the import of gold should be lifted.

After detailed deliberations, the committee directed the Gem and Jewelry Association to submit their suggestions to the committee for onward submission to Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue.