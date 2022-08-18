Nawaz says Rotterdam felt like Karachi in second Netherlands ODI

Pakistan’s all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, who was declared player of the match in the second ODI against Netherlands, claimed that Rotterdam, venue of the encounter, felt like Karachi today.

Nawaz, who bagged impressive figures of 3 for 42, shared those views while talking about the conditions during the match.

“It looks like Karachi today and I did enjoy it very much,” said Nawaz during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I think sometimes it’s a little bit difficult because once they face 90 miles per hour, they come after me but sometimes it’s good as well because if I bowl in the good areas I can pick up wickets.

“My focus is to perform as an all-rounder for my team. I just give my 100 percent, whenever my team needs.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam lauded Pakistan’s bowlers and young batter Agha Salman.

“With the help of a little bit moisture, fast bowlers bowled very well in the first 10 overs and took wickets and later on spinners Shadab and Nawaz bowled very well and took wickets,” said Azam.

“We are trying different combinations and this was Agha’s second match. He has showed his class and definitely playing more games will give him more confidence and belief,” he concluded.

Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman made unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan eased to a seven-wicket win over the Netherlands in the second one-day international in Rotterdam on Thursday to complete a series victory.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, the world’s top-ranked ODI batsman, scored 57 off 65 balls before Rizwan and Salman led the tourists home in their pursuit of 187 with 16.2 overs to spare.