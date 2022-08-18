Japanese govt starts competition to attract youth to drink ‘more’ alcohol

The Japanese government has launched a campaign to drive its youth to consume more alcohol in a bid to boost the economy.

A survey revealed that young Japanese people consume less alcohol than their parents which has resulted in less tax collection.

To cover this, the national tax agency is starting a competition where the people are invited to share ideas through which this ‘healthy’ trend among youngsters could be reversed.

The contest is named “Sake Viva!” where people in the age bracket 20 to 39 are encouraged to share their business ideas which could increase liquor demand.

Contestants can submit their ideas till September end after which the best plans will be developed with help from experts before the final proposals are presented in November.

The group running the competition for the tax authority says pandemic-induced new habits and an aging population have led to a decline in alcohol sales.

The fresh figures from the tax agency show that alcohol consumption was less in 2020 compared to 1995.

The annual average liquor consumption per person in 1995 was 100 liters which plummeted 25% to 75 liters.

Ensuing, the tax revenue has also shrunk and estimates show that it makes up only about 1.7% of the total compared to 5% in 1980.

The World Bank estimates that nearly a third (29%) of Japan’s population is aged 65 and older - the highest proportion in the world.