Get ready for digital-only insurance & microinsurance services

With everything getting digitized, it is only fair that your insurance is digitized as well. Now, companies can register for digital-only insurance and dedicated microinsurance licences.

This was announced by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday.

In a statement, the regulator said that the move aims to promote digitalization and improve customer convenience through the instant provision of services.

To create the new licences, amendments to the Insurance Rules 2017 have been notified via SRO 1513(I)/2022.

The new framework is aimed at encouraging innovation, expanding product range, and promoting financial inclusion, the SECP said.

Moreover, the regulator said that the registration requirements have been designed to allow more companies to come in with the minimum paid-up capital set at Rs100 million for non-life digital-only businesses and Rs250 million for life digital-only businesses.

For non-life and life microinsurers, the capital requirements have been set at Rs80 million and Rs150 million, respectively.

Companies hoping to acquire a digital-only licence would need to fulfil framework requirements including developing digital claim lodgment and payment process since the inception of operations. Moreover, they must demonstrate an implementation plan toward the complete transition to digitalized claims processing comprising claim intimation, claims assessment and payment.

SECP’s new framework, however, does not prohibit existing insurance companies to underwrite microinsurance products or distributing insurance through digital modes, under their existing setup.