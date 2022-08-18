Mass mobilization drive: PTI cancels jalsas in Karachi, Hyderabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has canceled its public rallies in Karachi and Hyderabad after heavy rains in Sindh. The public rallies were part of the mass mobilization campaign announced by party chairman Imran Khan in Lahore rally on August 13-14.

The public rally in Karachi was scheduled on Friday as part of electioneering for by-polls - scheduled on September 25 - in three constituencies of the megacity.

The jalsa in Hyderabad was to be held on Saturday.

New schedule

PTI chairman Imran Khan will address 17 jalsas from August 21 to September 11.

After the cancellation of his Karachi-Hyderabad visit, he will now kick off his mass mobilization campaign with a power show in Rawalpindi on August 21.

The remaining jalsas will be held as follow: