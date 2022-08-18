Pakistan’s cheapest car just got cheaper

Prices of perhaps Pakistan’s cheapest production passenger hatchback, the United Bravo and Alpha models, have been lowered by around 6.5%.

The new prices were communicated by the manufacturers of the two vehicles, United Motors, on Thursday.

The company makes the 800cc United Bravo and the 1000cc United Alpha.

United Bravo used to cost Rs1.619 million. But the company slashed its price by Rs100,000 to Rs1.519 million.

Similarly, the price of Alpha was Rs1.886 million. Its price was slashed by Rs117,000.

Model Previous Price New Price % price reduction Bravo 800cc 1,619,000 1,519,000 6.58% Alpha 1,000cc 1,886,000 1,769,000 6.61%

The only other cars which compare in this category are Suzuki’s variants of Alto, Cultus and WagonR. Variants from Kia’s Picanto and Prince’s Pearl are other vehicles which compete.

Suzuki recently cut its prices by around 5%. Despite that cut, the cheapest variant of its Alto VX costs Rs1.699 million.

By contrast, WagonR VXR costs Rs2.421 million and Cultus VXR costs Rs2.754 million.

The 800cc Prince Pearl costs Rs1.920 million.

The Kia Picanto also costs well above Rs2 million.