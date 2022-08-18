Marriyum warns Imran of consequences over holding back foreign funding record

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday warned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of consequences over holding back record of foreign funding received by his party.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, she referred PTI leader Shahbaz Gill saying the person who mocked Nawaz Sharif’s illness was now lying in a hospital to avert arrest.

She said that Imran Khan always calls for bringing the powerful people under the law, asking why he created hurdles in the handover of Shahbaz Gill from Adiala Jail to Islamabad Police.

The minister claimed that a ‘very big account’ has been detected during the probe into foreign funding received by PTI.

She would disclose its details in a press conference on Friday.

The minister said that PTI leaders not appearing before Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the foreign funding probe should be arrested.

“If Khan Sahib doesn’t appear too . . Listen! interior minister is Rana Sanaullah,” she warned, advising Imran Khan to share the record of foreign funding received by his party with FIA.

She also criticized the kidnapping and assault of journalists during PTI’s tenure.

The minister said that the PTI government introduced ‘black laws’ and put the media under censorship.