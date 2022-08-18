Govt urges automakers to lower prices

August 18, 2022, Pakistan – The federal government on Thursday urged car makers to lower the prices of their vehicles given the falling exchange rates of the US dollar to the Pakistani rupee.

This was stressed on Thursday by Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mehmood in a meeting on Auto Industry Development and Export Policy. The meeting was attended by leading vehicle manufacturers, auto parts suppliers, government officials and representatives of consumers.

The minister noted that the rupee had gained as much as Rs26 in the past couple of weeks. Since companies had increased prices when the cost of a US dollar went up, they should lower the cost to reflect the falling price of the greenback.

The meeting reviewed various policy issues price including price reduction, export promotion, enhancement of localisation and imports.

The minister appreciated the steps taken by Japanese car manufacturers to lower the prices of their cars and urged other companies to follow suit.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the Engineering Development Board (EDB) to facilitate investment in the latest technologies including hybrids and electric vehicles and ensured the government’s continuous support to the local manufacturing industry, which is providing jobs to thousands of workers including engineers, technicians, and skilled and semi-skilled professionals.

Recently, the top three manufacturers, including Toyota, Suzuki and then Honda announced cutting prices of their vehicles.