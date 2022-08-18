Azam Khan denied CPL NOC

Hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has been denied No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for this year’s Caribbean Premier League.

Khan was supposed to play for Barbados Royals in the upcoming season. The right-hander made his CPL debut in 2021 for the same franchise.

The PCB has taken the decision because CPL will clash with the National T20 Cup in Pakistan. The board wants Khan to give priority to domestic cricket.

The 33-match two-leg National T20 will be held in Rawalpindi and Multan from August 30 to September 19.

It must be noted that CPL, which includes six teams, will begin on August 31 with the final set to be played on September 30.

However, rest of the players, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim and Qasim Akram, were given NOC by the PCB.

Pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim will represent Jamaica Tallawahs. Amir represented the Barbados Royals last season, claiming 11 wickets at an average of 13.54. On the other hand, Wasim has been retained by the franchise.

Meanwhile, rookie Pakistan all-rounder Qasim Akram was drafted in by St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Akram will fill in for Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga for the first few matches of the Patriots season. The Pakistan youngster led the Pakistan team which took part in the U19 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean earlier this year.