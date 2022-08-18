Rescuers find bodies of two minors of family swept away by flash flood near Karachi

The rescue workers on Thursday found the bodies of two minor children of a family whose car was swept away by a flood on Wednesday while it was traveling to Hyderabad from Karachi.

Yesterday, six members of a family and their driver went missing as their car was carried off by fast flowing current near Kathore after parts of Sindh received torrential rains on the day.

Their vehicle was discovered later in the day on the bank of the Malir River.

The bodies of two minor children have been recovered so far. They include Hamna, 11, and Musa, 8.

The unfortunate family had come to Karachi from Hyderabad to attend a wedding and was returning to their hometown.

Rescue officials said the search for the remaining victims was underway.