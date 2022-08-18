Asia Cup 2022: Imad Wasim makes bold prediction about Pakistan

Pakistan star all-rounder Imad Wasim has not only revealed the winner between Pakistan and India but also made the bold prediction about the Men in Green for the upcoming Asia Cup.

The tournament, which will be played in a T20 format due to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, will be played from August 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“As a Pakistani, we should win and we will win Insha Allah,” said Imad while speaking to SAMAA exclusively. “Our team is strong and performing well since long time and I hope that we will again win against India and eventually get Asia Cup.”

Commenting on his comeback in Pakistan team, the 33-year-old said that he will work hard for his comeback. “Everything happens by the will of Allah, we can only do hard work and perform rest is in the hands of the Allah almighty.”

When asked about his meeting with the team management regarding his comeback, he refused to comment.

His last appearance for Pakistan came against Australia during the T20 World Cup semifinal, and he hasn’t played an ODI since November 2020.

The all-rounder has played 55 ODIs and 58 T20Is for the Men in Green, where he scored over 1,300 runs and claimed 99 wickets combined.