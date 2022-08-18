Pakistan lifts import ban to meet IMF demands

The Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday announced lifting ban on imports which the government had imposed two months ago to control trade deficit.

He said the government policies for the revival of economy have proved to be effective and that the funding requirement has also been met.

The finance minister stated that the government has also fulfilled all the prerequisites of IMF, with the financial support from some countries.

Five to six billion dollars were required by International Monetary Funds(IMF) to increase Pakistan’s reserves, out of which, $2.5 billion was coming in while 4 billion had already been arranged.

According to his statement, a board meeting from IMF on 29 August is scheduled and the funding requirement has also been met.

The finance minister added that the Prime Minister was not at all in favor of allowing the import of luxury items. However, the demands are being made to lift the ban at the global level due to IMF conditions.

Commenting on the duty being levied on unnecessary items, Miftah said that Rs42 billion were estimated from retail tax. However, it has been reduced to Rs27 billion.

In comparison to last year’s data, exports are 7.8% higher while the imports have fallen by 18.19%.

According to Miftah, the companies that do not pay sales tax will have their stay orders removed. The government had planned to collect Rs42 billion through retail taxes but it would not be able to meet that target, Ismail added. “Our revised target is Rs27bn and we will be able to achieve this.”

He also said that more tax will be levied on cigarettes through an ordinance.