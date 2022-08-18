Manchester United eye shock move for Real Madrid’s Casemiro

Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid’s star midfielder Casemiro, according to multiple reports.

BBC’s Simon Stone has revealed that Manchester United have made an approach to sign Casemiro that would be worth around €70m.

Meanwhile, Cope has stated that Real Madrid will not stand in Casemiro’s way while adding that the player’s decision will be made today or tomorrow.

On the other hand, Marca’s Mario Cortegana highlighted the good relationship between Casemiro and Real Madrid.

“Casemiro himself informed Real Madrid about everything given his good relationship with the club. Manchester United has not initiated any contacts with RM despite the trip to Madrid,” Cortegana tweeted.

United are also willing to double Casemiro’s salary, along with a five-year contract, according to renowned Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol. Casemiro currently earns around €215,000 per week.

Casemiro has been an integral part of Real Madrid, at the base of the midfield, since 2015, with the Brazilian playing a key role in the Los Blancos’ multiple UEFA Champions League triumphs.

The 30-year-old has made 336 appearances for Real Madrid, which includes 31 goals and 29 assists. Casemiro has a contract with Real Madrid till 2025.

If Casemiro ends up leaving, the pressure of shielding Real Madrid’s defense will shift to Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined from Monaco in the ongoing transfer window, in his very first season.