Four Paws team successfully remove rotten tusks of Madhubala, Noor Jehan

A team of international experts has successfully removed the rotten tusks of Karachi Zoo’s Madhubala and Noor Jehan, relieving the pain that the elephants were living with for years.

The 16 years old Madhubala was suffering from chronic tusk infection and inflammation for many years. Her 15-year-old companion, Noor Jehan, was also suffering from similar problems.

A team of vets from Four Paws came especially for the treatment. The medical team headed by Dr Amir Khalil included Dr Frank Goritz, Dr Thomas Hilderbrandt, Dr Marina Ivanova and elephant trainers Mathias Otto and Agnieszka.

“First assessment reveals that these two elephants have very severe tusk problems,” and I guess everybody knows that if you have dental problems it’s very painful. It’s also very painful,“ Goeritz said Tuesday.

Unfortunately, within these years, it got worse and worse, he added.

On Tuesday, it took the team about five hours and 45 minutes to take out 40 centimeters long rotten tusk.

Following the operation, the Four Paws tweeted that “unique operation went well & elephant Madhubala is feeling fine.”

The rotten tusk was full of worms and puss. The team had to remove it in pieces.

Photo courtesy: Twitter/fourpawsint

On Thursday, the team was back at Karachi Zoo. This time to treat Noor Jehan.

Four Paws media coordination Zubair said that Noor Jehan’s dental procedure was a success. This operation, compared to Madhubala’s, was rather easy and was complete in 3hrs40mins, he said.

Karachi Zoo administration told SAMAA that the Four Paws team will be leaving on August 19. One person, however, will stay back for another five days to administer medicines and take care of the animals.