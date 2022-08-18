Chaos takes over Kashmir Premier League

It looks like chaos has taken over the ongoing Kashmir Premier League season as the management of two franchises has left the league.

The second edition of the tournament began on the 13th of August and only 10 games have been played so far.

The management is already dealing with the bad weather which has washed out a couple of games, and now they have a new challenge lying ahead.

According to sources, the KPL organisers have terminated the management of Kotli Lions after failing to pay outstanding payments.

Moreover, head coach Saeed Azad has also left the team hotel. He will be replaced by Mushtaq Ahmed. Meanwhile, the KPL management has already taken over the team.

Their star player Khurram Manzoor had left the team for the same reason, however, he rejoined the franchise after the new contract.

Apart from that, the KPL authorities have also removed the management of Overseas Warriors. They also failed to pay the players and the organisers of the league.

Several renowned players from the squad have threatened to quit the team if the issued is not resolved.

The tournament is being played in Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir.