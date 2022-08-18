Govt is dissolving CPEC Authority, confirms Ahsan Iqbal

Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal confirmed Thursday the dissolution of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority subject to consent by China.

Responding to a question, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that the CPEC authority was established to give employment to one person.

“However, it has not been operational for almost two years and it’s a white elephant that serves that was created for no reason,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the decision to abolish the CPEC Authority that the government says will help fasten the implementation of the projects.

Iqbal said they had opposed the creation of the authority even when they were in the opposition as they believed that it will slow down the implementation of CPEC projects as this would turn CPEC into football between the relevant ministries and the authority. However, regarding the development, he went on to say that this is in the interest of CPEC that the authority should be dissolved for fast implementation of its projects.“

Commenting on the issues led by the establishment, he added that CPEC had seen no improvement ever since the authority came into being and that it had only faced controversies, complications and bureaucratic hurdles since its inception.

He claimed that China has no reservation regarding the dissolution of the CPEC body. “They are, in fact, happy. They were satisfied with the progress of CPEC projects from 2013-18.”

Iqbal said they are going back to way things were being done during the previous PML-N government. The ministry of planning along with the relevant ministries were directly given the task.

He said that when projects were being managed by the ministry of planning, it attracted the investment worth $29billion. “Not a single has come since the authority was formed,” he said