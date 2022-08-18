Shahid Afridi upset with Babar Azam

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi was upset with Pakistan captain Babar Azam after the first ODI against Netherlands on Tuesday.

Afridi wanted Azam, who scored 74 runs in the first ODI, to hit a century in the match.

“I think this was a good opportunity for Babar Azam to score a century because I rate him very highly. There was no need to play that sort of shot at that stage,” Afridi said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match.

“Babar also had Fakhar on the other end, who was playing aggressively, so there was no need to play that risky shot,” he added.

Afridi also brushed aside critics who question Azam’s style of play.

“Babar should not take pressure of what people say about him. His great performance does the talking for him,” he said.

It must be noted that opener Fakhar Zaman hit his seventh one-day international century to steer Pakistan to a 16-run victory in the first of a three-match series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam.

Zaman carved out a run-a-ball 109 while Azam hit 74 before being caught after mistiming a delivery from Dutch paceman Logan van Beek.

The second ODI will be played at the VOC cricket ground on Thursday, with the final match in the series scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.