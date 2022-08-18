Gill torture case: IHC postpones hearing on PTI petition until Monday

Adjourning PTI leader Shehbaz Gill’s physical remand case till August 22, the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday sought an inquiry report from the police.

Earlier, the court had summoned the Adiala Jail superintendent, advocate general and additional attorney general at 3pm.

During the hearing, the court asked if the latest medical report of Gill was released as yet. “Is there any evidence of torture in the report?,” Acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq questioned. To which the advocate general responded saying that there was no evidence of torture but only breathing problems.

The acting IHC CJ went on to say that he had been hearing from everywhere that former prime minister Imran Khan’s chief of staff was tortured.

On August 17 (Wednesday), the chief of staff of former prime minister Imran Khan was shifted to the hospital from Adiala Jail after a long stand-off with the Islamabad police.

During the hearing, Acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq said he found out Gill was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

At the outset of the hearing, the court questioned whether the physical remand order was challenged. To which, Gill’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen replied, saying that the additional sessions judge did not follow the instructions mentioned in the law.