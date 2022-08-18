Capital police submit medical report of Shahbaz Gill to lower court

The Islamabad police on Thursday submitted the medical report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill to the relevant court.

The report submitted in Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali’s court stated that Gill has breathing problems, and he uses asthma medicines as prescribed by his pulmonologist.

The report added that there is pain in his shoulder, neck and chest. Gill’s ECG was also not normal.

The three-member medical board recommended more tests to assess the PTI leader’s health apart from referring him to a cardiologist and pulmonologist.

Earlier, a medical board of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was supposed to determine on Thursday whether PTI leader Gill will remain admitted or be discharged from the hospital.

On August 17 (Wednesday), the chief of staff of former prime minister Imran Khan was shifted to the hospital from Adiala Jail after a long stand-off with the Islamabad police.

He was admitted to the cardiac center of the hospital. A three-member team headed by Professor Dr Shuja Siddique will assess Gill’s health. Neurosurgeon Dr Lal Rehman and Orthopedic surgeon Dr Rizwan are also part of the team.

According to hospital authorities, Gill was transferred to the hospital on account of difficulty in breathing. He is an asthma patient and was initially treated for it by the doctors.

More updates to follow