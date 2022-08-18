Ganguly plays down India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has played down the upcoming Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and India.

The arch-rivals will lock horns on August 28 in Dubai in front of a massive crowd.

“I am seeing it as the Asia Cup. I do not see any tournament as India vs Pakistan. When I used to be in my playing days, India vs Pakistan was just another match for me. I always looked to win the tournament,” Ganguly told India Today.

“India are a good team and they have done very well in the recent times and hopefully the team will give a good performance in the Asia Cup as well,” he added.

The Men in Blue have won the Asia Cup a record seven times. India has faced Pakistan 14 times in the event, with the former winning eight of those matches.

The Asia Cup 2022 will begin on August 27 with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in Dubai.

This year’s Asia Cup was set to be hosted by Sri Lanka, however the tournament was moved from the crisis-hit country last month.

The event will conclude with the final on September 11. Sri Lanka will retain hosting rights for the tournament despite UAE being the new venue.