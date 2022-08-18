Lawyers thrash prime suspect in Faisalabad woman ‘torture incident’

The main accused in the Faisalabad torture incident, Sheikh Danish Ali, on Thursday, was beaten up by lawyers when the police were taking him to a lower court.

Currently, the hearing is underway.

Earlier, the Punjab police formed a special committee to interrogate suspects in the Faisalabad torture incident.

According to the FIR registered by the victim, the suspects, Sheikh Danish Ali, his daughter Ana Danish and their house help are accused of sexual harassment, humiliation and torture of a medical student.

Videos surfacing on social media that were widely being shared by netizens showed an unidentified female medical student being tortured by the aforementioned accused persons.

Faisalabad SSP Investigation Capt (retd) Muhammad Ajmal will head the special committee. Other members include SP Muhammad Nabeel and DSP Qazi Farooq.

Meanwhile, responding to a question during a TV show, CPO Omer Saeed Malik said more facts will be revealed in the course of investigation.

He added that raids were being conducted to arrest the daughter, Ana Danish. The CPO also confirmed that her name will be placed on the Exit Control List.

Earlier, Human Rights Committee Chairperson in the National Assembly Dr Mahreen Bhutto had directed the Punjab inspector general of police to submit a “complete unbiased inquiry” report within three days.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Dr Mahreen stated that she has personally taken up the matter with the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi said he spoke to CPO Faisalabad about the incident.

“The bail hasn’t been granted, and the accused is still under arrest,” he said, adding that “There is no tolerance for such abuse and the case shall continue until the accused is duly prosecuted.”

On the other hand, the National Commission for Human Rights has also taken notice of the case and is following it closely.

More updates to follow