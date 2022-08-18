For second consecutive day, US dollar makes gains against rupee in interbank

After a 13-day streak, the rupee has started to see its value fall against the US dollar.

It lost a minuscule Rs0.07 and the US dollar closed at Rs214.95 on Thursday, after earlier gaining Rs0.62 in the morning session.

At one point during intraday trading in the interbank on Thursday, the US dollar was being traded for as much as Rs215.50 — up from Rs214.88, the value at which intraday trading in the interbank had closed on Wednesday.

However, the rupee recovered a little in the second half of the day.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee lost Re1 in value to rise from Rs216 to Rs217.

On Wednesday the rupee broke a streak after gaining as much as Rs26.04 over a fortnight as the country seemed to have reached the ultimate hurdle to the resumption of the extended fund facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

But after slowing down on Tuesday, the gains the rupee had made against the US dollar started reversing on Wednesday.

The value of the dollar started to gain pace when currency exchange companies were allowed to export dollars on August 15 by the State Bank.