iPhone 14 lineup may arrive earlier than expected

The most awaited flagship smartphones from Apple, the iPhone 14 lineup is reportedly set to arrive in early September.

The company usually unveil its flagship device in the mid of the month, however, this year they may arrive ahead of the schedule.

As reported by Bloomberg, the most awaited fall event is likely to take place on September 7.

The event will be streamed live, as has been the case with other company events held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American company is rumored to announce the latest generation of the iPhone lineup which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Moreover, the company is rumoured to unveil a new and most advanced Apple Watch and a much improved Apple Watch SE.

New and improved AirPods pro, an entry-level iPad, and Mac might also be unwrapped in the fall event.