Sports » Cricket

Wasim Khan opens up about England tour of Pakistan

They will visit next month
Qadir Khawaja Aug 18, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

International Cricket Council (ICC) General Manager Wasim Khan has termed the England tour crucial for Pakistan.

The Three Lions will be visiting Pakistan for the first time in 17 years to play seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore in September.

The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive made these comments while talking to SAMAA exclusively in Rotterdam.

“Australia tour to Pakistan was a stepping milestone for the country,” said Khan, who came to watch the first ODI between Pakistan and the Netherlands. “It proved that the country was safe for all the cricket activities.”

“Moreover, this year’s England tour to Pakistan will be crucial. It will further strengthen the image of Pakistan moving forward,” he added.

Commenting on the ongoing three-match series, he said he is happy to see both nations play first-ever bilateral series. “Our job at the ICC is to help the Netherlands, who are playing the Super League.”

“I was good to interact with Pakistan players after a long time.”

Moreover, he lauded PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja’s efforts to improve cricket at the grass-root. “It was good to hear about U-19 Junior League and Women’s Pakistan Super League. I hope they go well and bring some talent in these categories of the game,” he concluded.

Pakistan

Cricket

England

Wasim Khan

PAK v ENG

PAK v NED

