Wasim Khan opens up about England tour of Pakistan

International Cricket Council (ICC) General Manager Wasim Khan has termed the England tour crucial for Pakistan.

The Three Lions will be visiting Pakistan for the first time in 17 years to play seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore in September.

The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive made these comments while talking to SAMAA exclusively in Rotterdam.

“Australia tour to Pakistan was a stepping milestone for the country,” said Khan, who came to watch the first ODI between Pakistan and the Netherlands. “It proved that the country was safe for all the cricket activities.”

“Moreover, this year’s England tour to Pakistan will be crucial. It will further strengthen the image of Pakistan moving forward,” he added.

Commenting on the ongoing three-match series, he said he is happy to see both nations play first-ever bilateral series. “Our job at the ICC is to help the Netherlands, who are playing the Super League.”

“I was good to interact with Pakistan players after a long time.”

جنرل مینجر آئی سی سی وسیم خان کہتے ہیں کہ، آگلے ماہ انگلینڈ کی ٹیم آنے سے پاکستان کا نام روشن ہوگا,آسٹریلوی ٹیم نے پاکستان میں 2 ماہ گزارے جو اچھا لگا،پوری دنیا آسٹریلیا کے دورہ پاکستان پر نظریں رکھ کت بیٹھی تھی #WasimKhan #PakistanCricket #ICC pic.twitter.com/cae8N4cFrv — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) August 16, 2022

Moreover, he lauded PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja’s efforts to improve cricket at the grass-root. “It was good to hear about U-19 Junior League and Women’s Pakistan Super League. I hope they go well and bring some talent in these categories of the game,” he concluded.