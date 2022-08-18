Saudi telecom company Tawal eyes expansion into Pakistan

Saudi telecom company Tawal KSA plans to expand operations into Pakistan, helping local companies expand their coverage into underserved areas.

This was suggested on Wednesday when a high-level delegation from the company met with Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in Islamabad.

Tawal is a subsidiary of the Saudi Telecommunications Company (STC) - partially owned by the Saudi government, which owns a portfolio of over 15,500 telecom towers in the Kingdom.

In a statement issued by the Finance Division after the meeting, Tawal KSA was represented by its Chief International Officer (CIO) Emmanuel Leonard, while the delegation also included Tawal Pakistan Country Manager Juan Pablo Sanchez, Tawal Pakistan Director and Country Representative in Pakistan Shah Faisal Safdar Khattak.

Miftah was informed about the company’s mission and operations to develop critical telecom infrastructure in Pakistan.

Discussing Tawal’s future services after the full acquisition of operations in Pakistan, Leonard said that the company aims to allow mobile network operators in Pakistan to meet their increased coverage and capacity requirements for rapidly growing data demands.

The finance minister assured the delegation that the government aims at provide every possible support for easing business operations and facilitating foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

Ismail also appreciated Tawal’s operations and its value and significance for the development of the telecom sector of Pakistan.

Later, while speaking with SAMAA TV, the finance minister confirmed Tawal’s expansion plans into Pakistan, noting that the Saudi firm had acquired a local firm to start Pakistan operations.

He further disclosed that the firm will set up some 70-80 mobile telecommunication towers around the country for local telecommunication companies and that they plan to make massive investments.