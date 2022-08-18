Watch Live
Sports » Cricket

Pakistan’s line-up for second Netherlands ODI

They will clash in Rotterdam on Thursday
Samaa Web Desk Aug 18, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Pakistan will face the Netherlands in the second ODI of the three-match series at Rotterdam on Thursday.

The Men in Green secured a 16-run victory on Tuesday thanks to Fakhar Zaman’s run-a-ball 109.

With series up for grabs, Pakistan are likely to retain the winning combination for the crucial 50-over game.

The Babar Azam-led unit are on the brink of securing a World Cup 2023 spot. They joined Afghanistan in third place with 100 points on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points table after their victory in the first ODI.

If Pakistan win the remaining two ODIs, they will have 120 points, which will assure them a place in next year’s event proper, irrespective of how their remaining two series against New Zealand and Afghanistan pan out.

Pakistan’s Possible XI:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Aga, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

